Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,350,000 after buying an additional 218,678 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.17.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 22.95%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

