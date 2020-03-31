Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.28% of Diana Shipping worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 22.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 58,804 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping Inc has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $127.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $47.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. Diana Shipping had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSX. ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.