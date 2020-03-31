Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,214 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.87% of SeaSpine worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in SeaSpine by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SeaSpine by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPNE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

SPNE stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $219.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.16.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 24.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

