Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Echo Global Logistics worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 545.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 275,773 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

ECHO stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $531.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research started coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.