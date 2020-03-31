Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.78 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 218.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Forward Air worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 115.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Forward Air by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 309,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Forward Air by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

FWRD opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.