Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 1,053.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,409 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,589 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.91% of Customers Bancorp worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 210.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 250.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBI. TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

