Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.57% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,218,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 197,364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 106,268 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $259.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 15.62. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $17.77.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

