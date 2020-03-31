Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.28% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,344,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 608.01% and a negative net margin of 56.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AVDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

