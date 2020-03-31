Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Liberty Latin America worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the period. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILA stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,249.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LILA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.