Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,801 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $144.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

