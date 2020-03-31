Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,657 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Select Energy Services worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 499,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 76,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Select Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.18 million, a P/E ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Select Energy Services from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Select Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.