Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $6.50 Million in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,481 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,288,000 after acquiring an additional 139,901 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in SAP by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,080,000 after purchasing an additional 167,269 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SAP by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 191,343 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,832,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,146,000 after buying an additional 25,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

Shares of SAP opened at $112.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.39. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

