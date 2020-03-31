Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 468,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.62% of The Rubicon Project worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUBI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 183,658 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

RUBI stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $330.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.05.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RUBI shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $162,027.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,859.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $259,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,184,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,310,269.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,812. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

