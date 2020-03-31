Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $6.88 Million Investment in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 287,802 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Summit Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Summit Materials by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Summit Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

