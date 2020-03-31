Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Landstar System at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Landstar System by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.24.

Landstar System stock opened at $96.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

