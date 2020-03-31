Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 19,400 Shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.18% of First Business Financial Services worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 48.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $134.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.80. First Business Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

