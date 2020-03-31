Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 44,840 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,240 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,840 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.25% of Peoples Utah Bancorp worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PUB. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 40.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

PUB opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark K. Olson acquired 1,905 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,586.90. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $64,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $927,938 in the last three months. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

