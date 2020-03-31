Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 58,668 Shares of Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,668 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.89% of Goldfield worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

GV opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Goldfield Corp has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

About Goldfield

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

