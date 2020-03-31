Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 155,631 Shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.10% of American Vanguard worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in American Vanguard by 67.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

American Vanguard stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $376.99 million, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. American Vanguard Corp. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $19.60.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.