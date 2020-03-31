Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 205,070 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 205,070 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.61% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,488,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 828,069 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PIRS stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.30. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 61.15%. Analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PIRS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

