Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Park National worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $3,789,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Park National by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

PRK opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.01 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Oneill acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.98 per share, with a total value of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

