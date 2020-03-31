Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 51,168 Shares of State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.48% of State Auto Financial worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

In other State Auto Financial news, CEO Michael Larocco bought 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. State Auto Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.48.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.30 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

