Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $6.78 Million Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Dicks Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $99,398,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $21,519,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 472,725 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 331,443 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,913 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 215,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

DKS opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

