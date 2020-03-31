Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of National Western Life Group worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in National Western Life Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 1,008.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NWLI stock opened at $176.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.97. National Western Life Group Inc has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The company has a market cap of $624.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $10.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.43 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWLI. BidaskClub upgraded National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

