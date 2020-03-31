Rise Achieves Market Capitalization of $406,430.27 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. Rise has a market capitalization of $406,430.27 and $181.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rise has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00034766 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000395 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 145,015,283 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

