RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.

RYB stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $93.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.42. RYB Education has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

