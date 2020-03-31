Safe Haven (SHA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $409,666.18 and $1,466.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.02624718 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00323570 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 179.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.