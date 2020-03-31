Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC (LON:ATR) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.50

Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC (LON:ATR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt stock traded up GBX 3.05 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 309 ($4.06). The company had a trading volume of 224,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,882. The stock has a market cap of $302.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt has a 1 year low of GBX 3.49 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 388.49 ($5.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 354.66.

Get Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt alerts:

In related news, insider Sarah MacAulay purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 358 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £71,600 ($94,185.74).

About Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.