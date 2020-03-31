Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Fund stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 214 ($2.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,584. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 189.50 ($2.49). The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 million and a P/E ratio of 17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 236.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 278.37.

In other Schroder Income Growth Fund news, insider Fraser McIntyre acquired 7,000 shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £22,120 ($29,097.61).

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

