Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) to Issue GBX 1.90 Dividend

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SOI traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 194.50 ($2.56). 561,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $509.39 million and a PE ratio of 21.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 244.24. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 276 ($3.63).

In related news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($31,307.55).

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

