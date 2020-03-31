Sentient Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,848.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last week, Sentient Coin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $404,728.93 and approximately $5,848.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.01016913 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00050450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00030563 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00178984 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007403 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00078028 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.