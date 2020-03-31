Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.43–0.4 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7-8.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.25 million.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $136.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQNS. ValuEngine raised shares of Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.25 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sequans Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.44.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

