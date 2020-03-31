Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $332.00 at Piper Sandler

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $545.00 to $332.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shopify from $465.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.89.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $430.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $454.52 and a 200-day moving average of $387.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of -387.73 and a beta of 1.13. Shopify has a twelve month low of $190.38 and a twelve month high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,892,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after acquiring an additional 870,046 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,911,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,841,000 after acquiring an additional 146,890 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

