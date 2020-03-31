Short Interest in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Grows By 10.0%

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,158,800 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 27th total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 20.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 761,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several analysts have commented on AXSM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXSM stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 3.25. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). As a group, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

