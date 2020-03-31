Short Interest in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expands By 14.0%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,600 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the February 27th total of 6,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,962,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,413. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $13,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.83.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

