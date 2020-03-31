Short Interest in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Rises By 16.7%

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,649,600 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 27th total of 16,840,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,343,000 after buying an additional 334,218 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,750,000 after purchasing an additional 800,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,646,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,535,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266,360. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

