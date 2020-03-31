Short Interest in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Increases By 14.3%

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 423,200 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the February 27th total of 370,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 105,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter worth $1,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,267,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 317,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 533,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of CHT stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $35.57. 143,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.12. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $37.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.