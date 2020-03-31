Short Interest in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Increases By 16.2%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,718,100 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the February 27th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 619,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,694,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,677. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $276.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

