Short Interest in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Rises By 9.0%

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,722,300 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 27th total of 13,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,350,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,462. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.