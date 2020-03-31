Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Increases By 8.6%

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,607,700 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 27th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

GAIN stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 287,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,067. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $234,735. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

