Short Interest in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Grows By 8.8%

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 528,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 27th total of 485,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, Director John R. Farris acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,578.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $25,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $85,041. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $134,018. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 246,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,295. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $377.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

