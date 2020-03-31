Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Increases By 8.7%

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 27th total of 197,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of KMF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. 765,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

Get Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 38,088 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.