Short Interest in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Grows By 8.6%

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,982,900 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 27th total of 11,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,250,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,559,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,622. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

