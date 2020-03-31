Short Interest in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Expands By 8.7%

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 851,600 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 27th total of 783,500 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

MTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 7,345.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. 268,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,233. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $241.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Matrix Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

