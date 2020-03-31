Short Interest in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Increases By 9.0%

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,300 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 27th total of 4,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

TXT opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. Textron has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Textron by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Textron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Textron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. TheStreet cut Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

