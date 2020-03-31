Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.