STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.61

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.611 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SLFPY opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLFPY shares. ValuEngine upgraded STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

