Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

TSE SJ opened at C$29.50 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$23.34 and a 1-year high of C$48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$439.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$441.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 2.7379133 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SJ shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

