Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,674 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,074% compared to the typical daily volume of 123 put options.

IRT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. 1,314,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,079. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,228.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,558,000 after buying an additional 123,959 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $262,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 514,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

