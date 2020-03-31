Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,759 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,242% compared to the average daily volume of 374 put options.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.29. 561,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,842. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $168,805.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,315.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at $805,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,815. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after acquiring an additional 227,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 271,218 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

